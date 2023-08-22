“I’m a cut above her’’ – Ham Seo Hee confident of victory as clash with Stamp Fairtex looms

Second-ranked ONE atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee is well aware of the significant strides that Stamp Fairtex has made in her MMA career.

However, at the end of the day, ‘Hamzzang’ believes the Thai finisher still has ways to go to keep up with her world-class skills.

On September 29, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, Ham seeks to expose the supposed wide discrepancy in skills between her and Stamp, as they vie for the interim atomweight world title.

Speaking to the Singapore-based promotion ahead of this highly-anticipated clash, Ham made it clear that Stamp will be in for a world of hurt if she thinks her prowess in all-striking matches will power her to victory in MMA:

“But I’m a cut above her in MMA. I think MMA striking has different distances and movements that set it apart.”

Stamp Fairtex, of course, has grown into a complete martial artist right before our eyes. The former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen took the MMA world by storm, as she learned and embraced the grappling part of MMA.

While the 25-year-old can now hold her own when it comes to grappling exchanges, it’s still her killer instinct on the feet from years in the Muay Thai circuit that sets her apart.

The Fairtex Gym product has four finishes by KO/TKO in MMA, none more impressive than her last performance against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10.

With one precise liver kick, Stamp folded ‘Lil Savage’ like a lawn chair in the promotion’s historic United States on-location debut last May.

While Ham does not possess one-shot knockout power like Stamp, she is a methodical and precise assassin who loves to break her opponents wherever the fight goes.

Needless to say, the South Korean star is unfazed by Stamp’s striking prowess and will gladly go toe-to-toe with her at ONE Fight Night 14.

Don’t miss all the action from Singapore Indoor Stadium next month. The entire card will air live on US Primetime free for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.