"Book Chama vs Gunther", "Imagine Poatan in WWE" - Fans react as WWE legend Triple H links up with ex-UFC champ Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is no stranger to holding gold, and he recently had an intriguing meet-up with a champion of a slightly different persuasion. With WWE and UFC being under the same ownership umbrella with TKO, it does create some unique crossover opportunities from time to time.

One of these crossovers that seemed to have a ripple effect on social media saw former multiple-time WWE champion and current WWE CCO Triple H pose with Pereira with a championship belt-laden mantle behind the two popular figures.

The picture was initially shared on the personal Instagram page of Pereira via his story before then being turned into a graphic for the Instagram account @tntsportsufc. Several Instagram users took to the comments section to offer up their thoughts on this union that radiates championship pedigree.

@christianonixx said:

"Book Chama Vs Gunther"

@l_r_219 stated:

"Imagine Poatan in WWE"

@miguel.rdr2s quipped:

"Goats"

[Images courtesy: @tntsportsufc comments section on Instagram]

Check out the photo of Alex Pereira and Triple H meeting up below:

Alex Pereira and his meet-up with another WWE champion

Alex Pereira is seemingly getting more and more accustomed to interacting with decorated WWE wrestlers, as evidenced by a prior meeting last November. 'Poatan' linked up with Roman Reigns in Buffalo, New York, and was seen interacting with the former multi-division UFC titleholder at WWE Smackdown.

The 37-year-old seemed to engage in some mutual respect with Reigns as the former WWE champion spoke about how much he appreciates the body of work Pereira has been able to put together.

The two men traded merchandise with one another before Pereira enjoyed the show that night from ringside, along with family as well as friends.

Check out Alex Pereira interacting with Roman Reigns:

Expand Tweet

The native of São Paulo state involved himself in some picture opportunities while donning pro wrestling title belts in that moment. During their meeting, Reigns also indicated he was excited for what lay ahead for Pereira in his future, and at this juncture, that seems to be an immediate rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

