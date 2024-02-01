"Boomer scared of some words" - Fans "boo" Bruce Buffer for refusing Jim Miller's "f***ing" UFC 300 intro request, Jon Anik suggests a solution

Bruce Buffer recently dismissed the idea of announcing Jim Miller as "Jim F***ing Miller" at UFC 300 and iterated that he doesn't like cursing on the job. Given Miller's legacy in the promotion, many fans were upset about Buffer's refusal.

For context, Miller defeated Gabriel Benitez via third-round submission at UFC Vegas 84 earlier this month. In the aftermath, he reflected upon his time in the UFC and requested Buffer to introduce him as "Jim F***ing Miller" when he stepped into the octagon to fight Bobby Green on April 13 in Las Vegas.

Fans backed Miller's request, with many taking to social media to push for it to happen. However, in a recent interview with The SchmoZone, Buffer dismissed the idea and said:

"I don’t like cursing in my job. I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim ‘Friggin’ Miller, maybe."

Fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their dismay along with longtime UFC commentator Jon Anik, who offered an intriguing solution.

"Grow the f**k up. Boomer scared of some words."

"No. You will say the naughty word one time."

"Boooo Bruce. This is fighting, NOT SOCCER."

While Buffer clearly wasn't on board with using expletives during the pre-fight introductions, it appears Anik didn't share his reservations. Commenting on the same Instagram post, the veteran UFC commentator offered to announce Miller the way he wanted to be announced at the official pre-fight weigh-ins for UFC 300.

"@jimmiller_155 There is always the official weigh-in."

When Bruce Buffer explained why he didn't rehearse before UFC events

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer is easily among the most well-known personalities in mixed martial arts and is widely considered the best at his job. The 66-year-old has set himself apart as one of the most iconic voices in combat sports thanks to his distinctive and electrifying fighter introductions.

Given his expertise, many have wondered if Buffer ever practices his lines or rehearses his art before showtime. In an X post last year, Buffer revealed that he never rehearsed his lines and prefers to prepare mentally. He stated:

"People ask if I rehearse before a show, which I never do. I like to warm up in the octagon to be ready to roar, especially before the main events... When I'm about to announce our octagon warriors, I put myself mentally and physically into my own 'Bufferzone' mode to give them all the passion and energy I can, to take them to a higher level than they already are."

