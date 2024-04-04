"Booze doesn’t detriment your life at all" - Andrew Tate reacts to two years of sobriety after "drinking gin and tonics everyday"

Andrew Tate, who has engaged in heavy drinking, particularly gin and tonics, recently celebrated being sober for two years.

Tate is a highly influential figure on the internet. He enjoys talking politics and current affairs but also believes exercise is important. That's not surprising, coming from a world-class kickboxer and former athlete.

The social media personality recently took to X and announced his sobriety, taking aim at those who drink and party every day. He wrote:

''Two years no alcohol. I don’t feel physically any better. I was still a killer while drinking gin and tonics everyday. And I still made tons of money. Booze doesn’t detriment your life at all (unless you’re an idiot). I surpassed all of you non stop partying. I quit for my soul not my life.''

'Cobra' has had a difficult few years. He was accused of r*pe and human trafficking, among other things, after being detained in late 2022. After months in detention, he was released the following spring.

Tate is facing legal hurdles in Romania and will likely face a trial on these charges. He was detained again last month on a U.K. warrant for alleged sexual aggression from 2012 to 2015.

Tate has maintained his innocence since his most recent arrest. Previously, the kickboxer commented on the ongoing investigations surrounding him. He stated in a post that his biggest dirty laundry consists of old YouTube videos he created.

He also stated that he is completely clean in comparison to other well-known people, writing:

"People have dirty laundry all over the timeline. I've been investigated by 3 federal agencies for 4 years. Dirty laundry? Old YouTube videos. Cleaner than the rest. Trust me. 99% of those up here are compromised. But not me. Make money raise my kids pray to God. Done."

What led to Andrew Tate's arrest?

Adin Ross made a brief remark that put Andrew Tate in additional legal hot water. Tate is accused of r*pe and human trafficking, among other serious charges. The 37-year-old is also facing allegations in the UK related to sexual offenses.

Matthew Jury, an attorney for the accusers, said that they were informed that Tate intended to leave the country.

It was later determined that Ross was the source of the leak. During a recent live stream on Kick, Ross was discussing upcoming plans to make content with Tate. There, he let it slip, stating:

"Andrew hit me up, and said 'Hey, I'm probably going to leave Romania soon and never coming back. If you want to come over and do a long week of streams and content, it will be big'... Yeah, it's like that."

