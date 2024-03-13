Adin Ross issues apology after receiving confirmation on stream leak’s alleged role in Andrew Tate’s arrest

Adin Ross was told by someone close to the situation that he allegedly played a role in the recent arrest of Andrew Tate.

Romanian authorities took in Andrew as well as his brother Tristan Tate with Ross inadvertently revealing the online influencer was reportedly planning to leave Romania, possibly to never return. This came amid ongoing judicial proceedings in Romania pertaining to the Tates.

Addressing the fallout from this situation, Adin Ross said,

"Really, really f***** up. Andrew Tate's team confirmed that I f****** up and Tate told me, right. I f***** up and thank **d he did not get put back in there because I would have felt really guilty. Tate had spoken to me and he said, 'Dude, just come to Romania.'

"I want to give my people [and] your people what they want to see. Let's do some content. You're okay, and I forgive you because I apologized. I felt really f****** bad, bro. Like really bad. I really, really feel bad about that and I'm sorry. I honestly did not mean for that to happen."

Check out the clip of Adin Ross addressing his role in the Tate detainment below:

Adin Ross and what happened in this Andrew Tate situation

The 23-year-old has long been an advocate for the Tates on social media, which makes this seemingly inadvertent snitching even more surprising.

The alleged incriminating utterance that led to the recent detainment of the Tates took place on a Kick livestream Ross was doing.

A transcription of the aforementioned clip via Rolling Stone showcased the Florida native stating,

“Andrew had hit me up. He said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you want to come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it’ll be big. And it’s never’ — I’m sorry, he said, ‘It’s basically now or never.'”

A spokesperson representing Andrew and Tristan Tate clarified the brothers had no intention to flee the country amid ongoing judicial proceedings in the country. The Tates are in Romanian court following separate charges of trafficking, rape and forming an organized group to exploit women.

Beyond this ongoing Romanian case, Andrew Tate faces civil charges in the UK from four women who've accused him of both physical and sexual assault.