"Both my boys go hard" - Fans can't wait for inevitable super fight between megastars Rodtang and Takeru in 2025

After two intense faceoffs, the back and forth between combat sports superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa continues even on social media, as the former recently fired more shots against the latter.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, the promotion picked up the strong message of Rodtang to Takeru:

"Sizing up the competition 👀 Are you on Team Takeru or Team Rodtang? 🙋‍♂️ @k1takeru @rodtang_jimungnon"

'The Iron Man' posted a photo on his Instagram account showing 'The Natural Born Crusher' looking at him as he made his way into the ring during his rematch with Jacob Smith at ONE 169 on Nov. 8.

Rodtang said that he should keep staring at him and that he would soon get what he wanted. This added more flavor to the build-up of their inevitable showdown next year.

Fans are now looking forward to this megafight, as users @grahamemurray, @younggod100_, @markopolo012, @rylan_gutz, and @deanormond29 couldn't pick their side among the two.

They sent their reactions through their comments on the post:

"Both teams, as both are legends 👏"

"Hard to pick a side ..both my boys go hard 😍🔥"

"Looking forward to this match 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥... who's with me?"

"I'm ready for this in 2025!! 🔥"

"This has all the makings of an all time great war or a <60 second knockout"

Rodtang teases a potential move to the heavier division after weight miss at ONE 169

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative was stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title during the weigh-ins of the ONE 169 card after missing 0.5 pounds on the scales.

Despite this saga during fight week, Rodtang was still able to perform at his best and got the win.

During an interview with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old superstar revealed that he used to fight in the heavier weight class before deciding to compete in the 135-pound division under the promotion, as he claimed:

"Today, I have never tried to move up in weight. But in the past, I fought five rounds of Muay Thai. I used to carry 10 kilograms."

