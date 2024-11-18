“I used to carry 10 kilograms” - Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon says he used to fight at a higher weight class outside ONE

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is confident he could still operate at the highest level if he were to move up a weight class in ONE Championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship Thailand, Rodtang said he was fighting and dominating above the promotion's 135-pound flyweight limit during his stadium days in Thailand.

The Thai megastar pointed out that while he has yet to try to move up to the bantamweight class in ONE Championship, he was already a terrifying opponent before he made flyweight his preferred division.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

"Today, I have never tried to move up in weight. But in the past, I fought 5 rounds of Muay Thai. I used to carry 10 kilograms.”

Questions about his weight and condition have plagued the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he was stripped of his gold ahead of his matchup against Jacob Smith at ONE 169.

Rodtang weighed in at 135.5 pounds, just half a pound shy of the division's limit, during the card's official weigh-ins and didn't regain the gold despite his unanimous decision win over Smith in Bangkok earlier this month.

The division's world title now stands vacant, but Rodtang's dominant win over Smith potentially secured his chance at reclaiming the throne he once had.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon blames no one but himself in crucial weight miss

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said there was no one to blame except himself when he lost the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales.

'The Iron Man' said he has to take responsibility for the blunder and vowed to reclaim the throne when he can.

He said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I have never been angry or hated by the media or any channels. I know that I have done something wrong, so I have to accept the mistake. But believe me, no one makes mistakes all their lives. Since this time, the answer is that I can't handle this weight, I have to adjust myself to a new path. But if one day I can control my weight down to flyweight, I will definitely come back to claim the throne."

