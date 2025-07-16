"Both trying not to smile" - Fans react to Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier's first faceoff ahead of UFC 318 clash

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway recently sent fans into a frenzy after facing off for the first time ahead of their BMF title clash this weekend. This will notably be Poirier's last fight in the octagon after a long and illustrious fighting career.

UFC 318 will go down this weekend at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. A middleweight clash between Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov will serve as the co-main event. Ahead of the exciting Holloway-Poirier trilogy clash, the two UFC superstars faced off in the French Quarter.

After @espnmma shared a clip of their face-to-face meeting, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"Lol, awesome, both trying not to smile! Too bad one has to lose, this is going to be a fun one."

Another fan wrote:

"Imagine you're at Disney World and you see these two."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @espnmma on X

Dustin Poirier details how he wants the Max Holloway trilogy fight at UFC 318 to go

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about how he expects his third showdown with Max Holloway to go. The Louisiana native made it clear he wants a "war" against the reigning BMF champion and hopes to secure a 'Fight of the Night' prize.

In an episode of the UFC 318 Countdown series, Poirier spoke about making his last fight special and said:

“Every tear, every drop of blood, every drop of sweat was worth it. If I could go back to when I was 17 years old, I would do it again. I want this to be the best fight; it’s my last one. I’m trying to be in the moment and make the most out of the last ride. I want a war, like this is going to be a Fight of the Night type of fight. At UFC 318, New Orleans, Louisiana, I will beat Max Holloway and be the BMF champion.”

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (45:42):

