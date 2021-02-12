"Both of them want it that badly!" - Dana White confirms Conor McGregor's next opponent

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is in the pipeline. White stated that both the lightweights are willing to fight each other for the third time, and the UFC is planning to bring the possible clash into fruition.

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 257 via TKO in the second round. 'The Diamond' has now secured a pair of big wins over Dan Hooker and McGregor since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in 2019.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dana White revealed that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor want a trilogy fight "badly".

"When you have two guys, Dustin (Poirier) who is the number one (ranked) guy in the world, and a guy like Conor (McGregor), and they both want it that badly, you do it," said White.

After losing to Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor expressed interest in fighting the Louisiana native for the third time.

Likewise, Poirier stated that he is open to a trilogy fight against McGregor since they have both defeated each other once.

"Conor McGregor is completely obsessed with the rematch" - Dana White

Dana White added that Conor McGregor is obsessed with the rematch against Dustin Poirier. The 51-year-old also spoke on the exciting match-making prospects in the UFC lightweight division.

"He (Conor McGregor) is completely obsessed with the rematch and wants to fight back. What's fun for us being the fans... If you look at the No.1 ranked guy in the world, Dustin Poirier, all the way down to No.7 who I think is Rafael dos Anjos, the fights that can be made to find out who becomes the next champion are unbelievable," said White.

McGregor is currently recovering from the leg injury he sustained against Poirier at UFC 257. 'The Notorious One' damaged his peroneal nerve during the fight, but the extent of the injury is not "too serious," according to his coach John Kavanagh.

In an interview with ESPN, Kavanagh revealed that Conor McGregor wants the lightweight championship on the line during his trilogy fight with Poirier.