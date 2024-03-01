Boxer Jared Anderson arrested a second time in four months ahead of April 13 heavyweight clash against Ryad Merhy

It recently came to light that Jared Anderson was arrested on Thursday for allegedly obstructing law enforcement officials in Huron Township, Michigan. This was his second arrest in four months, having gotten into legal trouble for driving under the influence and improper handling of firearms last November.

The 24-year-old American is widely considered among the most exciting heavyweight contenders to watch out for and has a perfect 16-0 professional record. He is scheduled to headline Top Rank Boxing on ESPN opposite Ryad Merhy on April 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

So far, Top Rank hasn't issued an official statement. The news was first reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, who also reported that Anderson was arrested on a warrant. While Anderson's bout against Merhy hasn't been affected, new developments could force the promotion to adjust accordingly.

After Jared Anderson's last arrest, he was fined $200 and handed a 180-day suspended sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The suspended sentence was contingent on him not committing a similar offense within one year.

'Big Baby' is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Andriy Rudenko last August. Meanwhile, Merhy is coming off a split-decision win over Tony Yoka in a fight that took place last December in France.

When Tyson Fury predicted Jared Anderson would be the future of heavyweight boxing

Tyson Fury once called Jared Anderson the "heir" to the heavyweight throne and predicted that the 24-year-old would be a world champion someday. The WBC heavyweight champion has notably trained with 'Big Baby' and has brought in the American for several training camps.

During an interview with Top Rank Boxing, 'The Gypsy King' shared a light-hearted moment with Anderson and declared him as the future heavyweight king. He said:

"Jared's the man. This is the future champ right here. I said it three years ago, and I stand by my words. This is the heir to the throne, guys, you better believe it."

Fury last fought former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. After ten exciting rounds, the Englishman got his hand raised via a controversial split decision. 'Big Baby' was notably among those who attended the event to support Fury, which isn't surprising due to the Englishman's connection to Bob Arum's Top Rank, Inc. promotions.

Fury is booked to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.