"Boxing is boring" - Fans react as Canelo Alvarez defeats William Scull via unanimous decision in what many deemed a "snooze fest"

Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles against William Scull on May 3. The Mexican boxer also secured the IBF super middleweight title, but his performance is not getting praised by fans.
Many felt that the 12-round bout was a lacklustre affair with no genuine action taking place. Given Alvarez's popularity as a fighter, there were plenty of eyes on his fight against Scull. Despite being able to regain his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion, fans were swift to criticize his showing online.
@HappyPunch announced the winner of the bout on X, writing:
"UNDISPUTED ONCE AGAIN. Canelo Alvarez just beat William Scull via unanimous decision in Saudi [Arabia]."
Check out the post below:
Fans were eager to share their thoughts on the fight, with @Rickrickrick55 writing:
"Boxing is boring as s**t"
Other fans wrote:
"No wonder Canelo ducked Jake Paul. Jake would've wuped the floor with this Canelo."
"Watched a sparring match"
"Another win, but he's looking his age in fighting terms. Scull didn't want to fight but the lack of output is a problem"
"Boring ahhh fight, I was really looking forward to this weekend, but with these boring fights, they put me to sleep"
Check more fan comments below:
Following Alvarez's victory over Scull, he is now expected to face Terence Crawford in September in a bona fide mega-fight. In 2023, Crawford became the first male boxer to achieve the status of undisputed world champion in two weight divisions after defeating Errol Spence Jr. via TKO.
Having previously been disinterested in a bout against 'Bud', Alvarez had his head turned by boxing's new financial powerhouse, Turki Alalshikh, who has financed the expected clash between Alvarez and Crawford.