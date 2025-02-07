Canelo Alvarez gives three-word reaction to Turki Alalshikh's significant contract update amid Jake Paul fight rumors, Terence Crawford chimes in

Canelo Alvarez recently weighed in on Turki Alalshikh's significant contract development amid speculation about his next opponent. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the supposed September showdown between Alvarez and Terence Crawford had been canceled following rumors that the Mexican boxing superstar might instead fight Jake Paul.

However, on Friday, momentum appeared to shift back in favor of the potential Alvarez vs. Crawford showdown after Saudi adviser Alalshikh, the driving force behind Riyadh Season, announced on X that they had secured the super middleweight champion on a four-fight deal with the event series.

Alvarez responded with enthusiasm to Alalshikh's announcement:

"Let’s go, brother."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Canelo Alvarez's post below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

'Bud' also joined in and declared that he's eagerly awaiting Canelo in September:

"I’m waiting on Canelo in September and going to shock the world in Riyadh Season!"

Check out Terence Crawford's post below:

Expand Tweet

The Ring, owned by Alalshikh, reported that the four-fight deal outlines plans for Alvarez to fight in Riyadh in May, followed by a highly anticipated showdown with Crawford in Las Vegas this September. Additionally, the deal includes another fight in Riyadh in February 2026, leading up to a final bout in the city in October 2026.

Expand Tweet

Following the recent developments, The Ring also reported that speculation surrounding Canelo's rumored fight with 'The Problem Child' has now been shut down.

Expand Tweet

When Turki Alalshikh ruled out collaboration with Canelo Alvarez due to his unwillingness to take Terence Crawford fight

Discussions surrounding a potential blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have been ongoing for over a year. However, the fight gained significant traction after Turki Alalshikh expressed strong enthusiasm for bringing it to fruition.

However, Canelo initially showed little interest in the matchup, stating that he would only face the undisputed welterweight champion if he received a payday exceeding $150 million.

This led to Alalshikh publicly calling out Alvarez on X in August 2024. The Saudi adviser criticized the 34-year-old Mexican for refusing to collaborate unless the deal was entirely on his terms:

"I heard what Canelo said that he respects me but doesn't like the way we do business. As for him respecting me, it doesn't matter to me if he does or not. As for the way I do business, I know why he doesn't like it, because I only target big fights at fair prices, so of course anyone who likes easy fights won't like that... Therefore, I knew he was wasting our time and making excuses with big amounts of money that can't be paid."

Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.