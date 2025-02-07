Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul a "done" deal, says Eddie Hearn, speculates on the weight class for the super fight

Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul could fight later this year if Eddie Hearn's rumors turn out to be true. During an interview with Boxing News, the Matchroom Boxing promoter addressed some of the prior rumblings that Canelo would fight Terence Crawford in Las Vegas this September.

More recent reports indicate the Crawford super fight is now off with a focus now supposedly being on a Q2 of 2025 clash with Jake Paul. Prefacing his statements by saying he wasn't certain that talks of a Paul fight were what scrapped the movement toward a Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford contest, Hearn said:

"He [Canelo] has no loyalty to anyone. None to me, none to PBC, none to Turki Alalshikh. Pay me the money, I will fight whoever you want me to fight. That's basically it. So I guess the talk was a [Terence] Crawford fight. Now it looks like the Jake Paul fight is done by all accounts. So does that make the Crawford fight less appealing?"

"Because he's kind of moving into that world now and I don't blame him. Because he's going to make an absolute fortune to punch Jake Paul and I don't mind the fight. I've got to be honest with you. Like I've given Jake stick over the years because he's done some things that I didn't like and I'm just being honest. But you have to respect him for taking the Canelo fight."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments regarding Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul below (4:35):

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul and what weight it could possibly be at

Considering the size disparity between the two, one would have to wonder what weight class Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez could potentially fight at if this bout gets officially booked.

To that point, Hearn pointedly mentioned that despite Alvarez mostly fighting at super middleweight and Paul largely fighting at cruiserweight, Canelo could come in at 147 pounds for a fight where Paul could come in at 220 pounds and Alvarez would not lose.

While the weight category is an uncertainty, what seems guaranteed is that the 34-year-old and Paul would receive massive purses if this fight gets locked in. During a separate interview with iFL TV, Hearn mentioned that he could see an Alvarez vs. Paul contest possibly garner close to two million pay-per-view buys.

Hearn also felt that the native of Mexico and the brash American could generate nearly 200 million dollars in TV revenue alone if that prizefight gets locked in. This estimation ties into his begrudging assessment that Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul is the most attention-grabbing fight that you can do in the sweet science today.

