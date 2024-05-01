Canelo Alvarez charges towards Oscar De La Hoya during heated press conference, gets stopped by security [VIDEO]

Canelo Alvarez has no love lost for his former promoter and it boiled over in the lead-up to the fighter's next bout.

Oscar De La Hoya spent many years promoting Alvarez but the two had a very public falling out. The bad blood has been evident since their split, which was far from amicable, as De La Hoya now is promoting Canelo's next opponent.

At the pre-fight press conference for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, De La Hoya said:

"The company you fought under for decades has always had one name and it's mine. So put some f***** respect on it. Remember when Jaime was 21 years old, volunteered to step in against GGG, and Canelo failed two drug tests? So Jaime wasn't allowed to fulfill his dream 2018. On Saturday night, he will do just that. Fulfill his dream and be world champion."

Alvarez responded to this by hurling a variety of heated words at the legendary boxer in Spanish and even got up to physically approach De La Hoya. Security intervened and created a barrier between the two as Alvarez encroached toward his former promoter past the threshold of the podium in the middle.

Check the heated interaction between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya below:

Canelo Alvarez faces undefeated Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas

Despite what some uninformed onlookers could think from just watching the above clip, Oscar De La Hoya is not the one fighting Canelo Alvarez this weekend. The 33-year-old is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight crown and the king of 168 pounds will have to put the first blemish on his opponent's professional record to do so.

Alvarez, who has a record of 60-2-2, will put his four belts up against the 43-0 professional pugilist Jaime Munguia.

The native of Mexico holds the IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC belts in his weight category against another compatriot of his country, while Munguia has 34 finishes to his credit.

Alvarez is regarded by many to be the biggest star in the sport of boxing and has sat atop the sweet science mountain for many years now

The battle will transpire on May 4, on what is a busy night for combat sports. The fistic fireworks are scheduled to emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a 12-round affair and many pundits see this as a clear number one versus number two in the division with Alvarez and Munguia occupying those spots, respectively.