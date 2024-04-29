UFC 301 goes down on May 4 but how much does it cost to go and see the event live?

UFC 301 tickets cost R (Brazilian Real) $2,340 if you're looking for a premium octagon seat and R $2,050 is the price an upper floor level one ticket goes for.

UFC 301 ticket prices vary from there to R $1,690 for a premium level one chair and R $1,390 for a center chair level two.

Moving onward, a level two side chair goes for R $1,190 and a cabin ticket for the organization's next pay-per-view card goes for R $990.

Looking at other sections, a level two corner chair costs R $940 whereas a center chair level three ticket goes for R $450 at Jeunesse Arena on Saturday.

Also, a level three side chair costs R $390 and a level three corner chair goes for R $290 for the latest offering from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to transpire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Check out the company posting about UFC 301 ticket info below:

UFC 301 and the main card attractions

The main event of UFC 301 will see Rio-born Alexandre Pantoja defend his flyweight title against Steve Erceg. The no. 10-ranked UFC flyweight steps into enemy territory to unseat Pantoja from his 125-pound throne.

In the co-main event, a man known by many as 'The King of Rio' returns to the octagon to clash with the no. 13-ranked bantamweight in the UFC. Jose Aldo looks to electrify the Rio de Janeiro faithful as he has many times before against Jonathan Martinez in a battle of proficient leg kickers.

The feature fight of the night is a match-up between a pair of ranked light heavyweight contenders. Former title challenger or current no. 10 ranked contender at 205 pounds in the UFC Anthony Smith looks to garner his first pro win in Brazil by putting the first-ever blemish on the MMA record of no. 15-ranked Vitor Petrino.

In an intriguing middleweight matchup, flashy Brazilian combatant Michel Pereira will test his skills with Ukranian bruiser Ihor Potieria.

Kicking off the main card will also be a clash at 185 pounds with two ranked contenders in the weight category readying to have the cage door locked behind them. No. 13-ranked middleweight Paul Craig once again steps into Brazil as the away player taking on someone who will assuredly be a beloved local in UFC's no. 14-ranked 185-pounder Caio Borralho.