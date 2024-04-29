UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The UFC returns to Brazil this weekend as UFC 301 is scheduled to take place on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro.

The card features a host of Brazilian talent and will be headlined by Alexandre Pantoja, who defends his men's flyweight title against Steve Erceg. Jose Aldo is also set to make his return in the co-main, as he takes on Jonathan Martinez.

Elsewhere on the main card, Paul Craig continues his run in the middleweight division after making the switch last year. He is 1-1 at 185 pounds and is tasked with facing Caio Borralho, who is ranked No.14 in the division and is 5-0 in his UFC career so far.

Light heavyweight veteran Anthony Smith is also set to feature and will face rising prospect Vitor Petrino. 'Lionheart' is hoping to bounce back from his TKO loss to Khalil Rountree, whereas Petrino is looking to extended his undefeated record to 11-0.

Rounding off the main card will be the human highlight reel Michel Pereira, as he returns to action and is set to take on late replacement Ihor Potieria.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg on will be available in the United States on ESPN+ PPV or can be purchased through TNT Sports Box Office for viewers in the U.K.

With regards to timings, the UFC 301 early prelims will kick off at 6PM ET (11PM BST), with the regular prelims set for 8PM ET (1:00AM BST).

The main card action will then begin at 10PM ET (3:00AM BST), with the headliners expected to make their walk to the octagon at 12:00AM ET (5:00AM BST).

Stever Erceg discusses what it will be like fighting infront of a Brazilian crowd at UFC 301

Steve Erceg is set for his first crack at UFC gold this weekend as he takes on Alexandre Pantoja for the men's flyweight title.

Erceg only made his UFC debut last year but has since fought three times in the organization. He has looked impressive in all three of his outings, picking up three victories and two performance bonuses to secure his title bout.

Ahead of his match-up against Pantoja, 'Astro Boy' spoke to Submission Radio and gave his thoughts on what it will be like stepping out infront of a crowd who will be rooting for his opponent. According to Erceg, he's prepared for the hostility and is excited at the prospect of being yelled at. He said:

"I'm honestly excited for the opportunity to get yelled at and asked to die, bottles thrown at me. I think it's going to be exciting. I can't wait to take the belt and get straight on a plane and fly home."

Catch Erceg's comments ahead of UFC 301 here (7:59):