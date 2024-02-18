UFC 301 fight card: How many fights have been announced for the Rio de Janeiro event on May 4? All you need to know

UFC 301 is perhaps being overlooked by many MMA fans with all the attention on UFC 299 and UFC 300.

Despite its lack of hype, UFC 301 will be the company's first card in Brazil since UFC 283 headlined by Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. With UFC 300 still without a main event as of Feb. 17, there is still not a headlining fight for UFC 301 either. The event is currently targeted for May 4.

After months of rumors, the UFC confirmed their pay-per-view event will be in Rio de Janeiro. As of now, just six fights are official for the fight card.

Only two ranked fighters are currently booked on the card. Middleweights Caio Borralho and Paul Craig figure to be a fixture on the main card, ranked in the top 15 at no. 14 and no. 12, respectively.

Below are the six confirmed fights for UFC 301:

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Tickets for the fight card are currently in presale on the UFC website.

What will be the UFC 301 main event?

Just three months out from UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, few fans have pondered on the main event of the following pay-per-view. However, UFC 301 fighter Paul Craig may have leaked his insight on the headlining fight.

Appearing on a podcast in his home country of the United Kingdom, Craig appeared to reveal that Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill would be headlining the event.

Craig said:

"Well, I was speaking with Dana and [Pereira vs. Hill] is not going to be at [UFC 300]. [It will be] 301."

Since Craig's statements, however, the matchup has not been confirmed, nor has any fight been announced as the UFC 301 main event.

With the promotion's focus rightfully on UFC 300, the main event of UFC 301 will likely not be announced within the next couple of weeks.