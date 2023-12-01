"This dysfunctional partnership needs to end" - Oscar De La Hoya earns fans' wrath for insensitive post about Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia's tumultuous promoter-fighter relationship

Bernard Hopkins was also caught in the crosshairs as Ryan Garcia vocalized some things that were bothering him. Following comments with Hopkins saying he'll decide if Garcia should continue boxing after this fight, Garcia emphatically stated only his team and God can decide that.

Ryan Garcia also addressed De La Hoya saying we misinterpreted what was said and stated it was plain English and very clear to him. De La Hoya was seen behind the podium visibly registering discontentment with his facial reactions to Garcia's speech.

After the press conference situation, in a since-deleted tweet, De La Hoya indicated concern for Garcia's state of mind and used less than flattering language regarding Garcia's past mental health issues.

Some felt De La Hoya was just salty, to use the parlance of today, like @gizmo_277 who said:

"Oscar is just mad cuz Ryan Cooked them 😭"

Certain X users found the deleted comments from the former champion distasteful, like @_mikefromqueens, who stated:

"Playing off mental health is lame"

Certain tweets called for an end to this Garcia-De La Hya agreement such as @NajiChill who quipped:

"SMH that was a low shot at him. This dysfunctional partnership needs to end"

Some called out the Golden Boy for being squarely at fault, such as @ShaunLFC9 who said:

"Wow that’s not something to put on social media tho Oscar and if you really believe that you should cancel his fight"

Some looked to a path forward from here after what transpired, such as @FrankieLemons84 who stated:

"Post has been deleted. Ryan should focus on what he has to do. Oscar is prob frustrated, but should take the high road."

Some X users showcased a dwindling fandom and frustrations with Oscar De La Hoya, like @frankegleton, who quipped:

"I used to love De Le Hoya as a fighter but he has become a pantomime villain as a promoter. Imagine saying something like that about one of your own fighters! Get in the bin."

Oscar De La Hoya and fighter feuds

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia are not just singular examples of the former having issues with a fighter within his stable.

Canelo Alvarez is also someone De La Hoya has publically feuded with with Alvarez leaving Golden Boy Promotions and many words exchanged between the parties over the years. Lawsuits transpired after a nearly ten-year promotional relationship and acted as a bit of a precedent for Oscar De La Hoya having contentious interactions with fighters he promoters.