"I just blessed him with $30 million" - Ryan Garcia says Gervonta Davis "needs" him as 'Tank' can't sell PPVs by himself

Ryan Garcia has made a bold statement suggesting Gervonta Davis "needs" him to sell pay-per-views.

Garcia and Davis entered the squared circle earlier this year in what was arguably one of boxing's most highly anticipated bouts in recent times. As far as the fight goes, 'Tank' won via a seventh-round stoppage. The bout sold approximately 1.2 million pay-per-views and did $22.8 million from ticket revenue.

Moreover, both fighters ended up walking away with a career-high payday. Speaking about the same during a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Ryan Garcia claimed that Gervonta Davis will need him in order to put on big shows like this in the future. Suggesting that 'Tank' is not a pay-per-view star like him, 'KingRy' had this to say:

“At the end of the day, they are all going to need me, and that's just facts. I can make way bigger fights than [Davis] than he can make by himself. So he's going to have to see me for the money because he likes money. He should be thanking me. I just blessed him with around $30 million. He should be like, 'damn, alright you're a good guy.' But he's always poking jabs and talking sh!t because he knows that wasn't me [in the fight].”

Why is Ryan Garcia's next fight not on pay-per-view?

Despite being one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the sport of boxing at the moment, Garcia's next fight will not be on pay-per-view. 'KingRy' is set to enter the squared circle against Oscar Duarte on December 2.

Ahead of the fight, it was revealed that the super-lightweight contest will be broadcast on DAZN, and fans can view it with their normal subscription. Ryan Garcia believes putting his fight against Oscar Duarte on pay-per-view would be 'robbing the fans'. He had this to say during an interview (H/T Bleacher Report):

"Most people are like, 'bro, you just did a big pay-per-view, why don't you do another pay-per-view?' Because that's dumb. That's robbing the fans. This is a high fight, this guy's good, but he's only known to boxing fans. Why would I put this on pay-per-view? It makes no sense, it's the new blueprint."