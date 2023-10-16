"Tired of the disrespect" - Ryan Garcia sends out mesage of massive change amid frustration of being at '50%'

Lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia has sent out a message to assure fans and his potential opponents that he's feeling stronger and more focused than he ever has throughout his career.

Garcia is considered one of the most talented lightweights currently competing, evidenced by his stint as the WBC interim lightweight champion when he was just 23 years old.

Now aged 25, the California native is ready to reach the pinnacle of the sport when he makes the walk on December 2 to face Oscar Duarte.

The bout will mark Garcia's return to action following the first loss of his career to Gervonta Davis earlier this year. The pair put on an epic contest, which saw Davis clinch the win courtesy of a seventh-round body shot that rendered Garcia unable to continue.

Whilst some fighters may be feeling the nerves in their next fight after suffering a defeat, it appears as though the loss has given 'The Flash' the motivation he needed.

Ryan Garcia took to Instagram to state that so far in his career he's only been giving it "50%," whereas he's now ready to put everything on the line. He wrote:

"Tired of the disrespect. I'm fed up and I've been at 50% for so long, it's going to be different. I promise that to my self. I don't care about anything but becoming champion. My eyes used to care about social media and what that did for my career, now I don't care, I'm ready to WIN."

When Sean O'Malley called out Ryan Garcia

Before Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight title, 'Sugar' was eyeing up a potential boxing superfight vs. Ryan Garcia.

Back in November 2022, following his split-decision victory over Petr Yan, O'Malley appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. At the time the 28-year-old had yet to have his future bout against 'Funk Master' confirmed, and he admitted that he was eyeing up a switch to boxing whilst waiting.

During the interview, O'Malley stated that a bout against Ryan Garcia could happen, as long as though both "keep winning" as the fight would be too big to turn down. He explained:

“I’d f–king love to box one of these days...We [O’Malley and Garcia] gotta keep doing our thing, we got to both keep winning and become big enough to where the UFC, because the UFC, they’re about money. So if there’s an opportunity, five or six years down the line, I’m the f*king man, there’s another f*king man in boxing, UFC would be down.”

Catch the clip here: