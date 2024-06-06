"Okay Arnold" - Fans come up with hilarious replies to Jake Paul's "I'll be back" post

Jake Paul recently took to social media and had many trolling him after his succinct message. This took place within the residuals of his planned July 20 bout versus Mike Tyson falling out with 'The Problem Child' assuring the world he would don the big gloves once again.

'Iron' Mike has had health issues pop up recently with the planned boxing bout for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas being called off. Netflix reportedly wants to reschedule the fight for later this year although an official date/ location has not been confirmed.

On his personal X account, Paul tweeted:

"I'll be back"

Check out Jake Paul's tweet in the wake of the July fight vs. Tyson falling out below:

Multiple combat sports enthusiasts on X contributed to an ever-growing tweet thread underneath the message with several taking the opportunity to crack jokes.

[Images Courtesy: @jakepaul tweet thread on X]

What has been Jake Paul up to since Mike Tyson's ulcer flare-up?

Jake Paul followed up his I'll be back message with subsequent tweets playfully teasing something for the next day and then similarly teased something for next week, whether serious or not. The social media activity has been abundant lately though in the fallout of the Summer clash with Tyson being scrapped.

The 27-year-old seemingly kicked everything off with a nebulous tweet about how everything happens for a reason with a later follow-up clarifying things. This was in regards to the postponement of his clash with the former heavyweight boxing champion 'Iron' Mike.

The discussion then kicked up around someone stepping up to replace Mike Tyson for July including a WWE star that Paul knows very well.

Current WWE United States champion Logan Paul offered to step up and face Jake in the coming weeks. 'The Problem Child' responded by stating that their mom didn't want him to KO Logan but agreed and said the loser would have to change their last name.

Paul then turned his attention toward KSI with his brother Logan having boxed the online personality in a pair of boxing bouts that kickstarted the influencer boxing circuit. The Ohio native seemed to want to fight KSI on July 20 and then face Tyson in late Fall but per Paul's account, KSI was looking to already fight in August.

Paul also playfully stated he would be tabling the heavyweight eating for his Tyson prep for the time being with the 9-1 pro boxer's next fight date being unsure at this juncture. It would seem in all likelihood the Mike Tyson bout would be rescheduled but the recent health issues and ample age gap between the two has garnered a fair share of detractors toward the fight.