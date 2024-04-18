"Signing athletes like they collecting Pokemon fr" - Fans react as Logan Paul and KSI unveil NFL star Tyreek Hill as PRIME athlete

Logan Paul and KSI have welcomed Tyreek Hill onto their roster of sponsored athletes for their PRIME hydration drink.

Hill is the wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins and joins a seemingly ever-growing roster of athletes sponsored by the surging hydration brand.

PRIME-sponsored athletes at this juncture include Patrick Mahomes, Kyle Larson, Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Dricus Du Plessis, Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, and Terence Crawford to name a few.

Several Instagram users responded to the Hill announcement with PRIME and a sizable amount of comments followed.

@vaishnav.sahu said:

"Nahh these guys are signing athletes like they collecting Pokemon fr"

@katen.128 stated:

"Patrick Mahomes Tyreek on the same team again thanks to prime"

@cjcangi1215 quipped:

"these signings keep getting better and better"

[Images Courtesy: @drinkprime comments on Instagram]

Logan Paul and his various athletic endeavors

WWE undisputed champion Cody Rhodes is also a PRIME-sponsored athlete and Logan Paul himself is currently a title holder with WWE.

Paul is the current United States champion, having captured the gold from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last November with the illegal use of brass knuckles. He most recently defended his WWE US title at Wrestlemania 40 when he emerged victorious over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match.

Beyond the world of worked combat, Paul has also partaken in combat sports competitions as well.

The 29-year-old had a pair of notable fights with his current business partner in PRIME, KSI. PRIME hydration dropped its first product in 2022 and the Paul - KSI partnership has seen a rapid rise in the brand across multiple new markets globally.

The two men stepped into the boxing ring with the first fight resulting in a draw in what was an amateur bout. Logan Paul vs. KSI II was a professional boxing bout with KSI winning the contest by way of a split decision. These boxing bouts are seen by many as the catalyst for the influencer boxing movement that seemed to surge thereafter.

Paul also notably fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout with the contest going the distance resulting in a no-decision due to the nature of it being an exhibition. The Ohio native last secured an exhibition victory over Dillon Danis albeit via disqualification in October 2023.

