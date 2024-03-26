Tyson Fury looks fast in new training footage with dad ahead of title unifying Riyadh clash with Oleksandr Usyk (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury is looking pretty crisp in preparing for his undisputed heavyweight title unification bout vs Oleksandr Usyk.

This monumental matchup transpires on May 18th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury's WBC and lineal titles alongside Usyk's WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF titles will be on the line.

A matchup of this magnitude usually inspires the highest level of preparation and Fury was looking sharp per a brief tweet from @boxingontnt.

The 35-second clip posted to X peeled back the curtain a bit on what he's been working on and it seemed like 'The Gypsy King' was in refined form while hitting mitts with his father, John Fury.

Check out Tyson Fury and John Fury working pads before the Usyk bout below:

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Does it fall out again?

The Fury versus Usyk fight was initially scrapped earlier this year after Fury sustained a severe cut after an errant elbow from a sparring partner.

Alexander Krassyuk is the promoter of Usyk and he recently came out stating that he is uncertain the initial Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk bout will even happen. This is in the context of the pair of pugilists also having a contractual agreement to a rematch.

Via World Boxing News, Krassyuk stated:

"Theoretically, the rematch should happen before the end of 2024. However, we all know that Tyson is not the world's best rematch-er. And after he loses to Usyk in the first fight, you cannot predict his behaviour at all. I say this, but I have no guarantee that the first fight ever takes place. The man has withdrawn four times in a row already."

The 35-year-old is undefeated as a pro fighter and Usyk also has a spotless record as a professional boxer.

This matchup would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the sweet science in well over 20 years. To say that the combat sports community would be deflated if this bout was to possibly be scrapped twice would be a sizable understatement.

The native of the United Kingdom looks to rebound from his Francis Ngannou performance. Though Tyson Fury did win by way of a split decision, he was dropped during the fight and many onlookers thought that Ngannou should have gotten the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Conversely, Usyk enters this looming fight on the heels of halting Daniel Dubois by way of a ninth-round knockout to defend his unified crown.