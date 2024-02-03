"Think of retirement, brother" - Oleksandr Usyk's promoter drops unforgiving comment on Tyson Fury's Instagram post following fight postponement

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will have their undisputed title fight pushed to a later date, which has drawn a biting reaction from the former's manager.

Alexander Krassyuk represents Usyk and commented on a post from 'The Gypsy King' addressing his current situation. On Instagram, Fury stated:

"Cant help getting injured in sparring but what i can say was Usyk was in trouble i am in fantastic shape. i will resheduel soon as i can. 2024 a massive year for team GK #undisputed #wbcking"

This post came on the heels of a video being widely circulated on social media that showed Fury sustaining a significant cut in sparring, which has scuttled this February fight date. Krassyuk took to the Instagram comment section to offer up some stiff words for the WBC heavyweight champion and stated the following:

"Wish you soonest recovery. God sent you a sign. Think of retirement, brother 👊🏼"

[Image Courtesy: @tysonfury on Instagram]

Check out the Fury post that Usyk's manager commented on below

Oleksandr Usyk and his path to undisputed a 2nd time

Usyk could join a tier that features Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue if he beats Fury. Both of these figures have become undisputed champions in two weight categories during the four-belt era, and Oleksandr Usyk could also make this claim if he defeats Tyson Fury next.

Also, Usyk is in conversation with David Haye and Evander Holyfield as the only undisputed cruiserweight champions to then become a world titleholder at heavyweight.

The 37-year-old became undisputed at cruiserweight vs Murat Gassiev in July 2018. Usyk defended his four-belt crown against Tony Bellew thereafter and then navigated a move to heavyweight after that win.

The Ukraine native could become the undisputed heavyweight champion inside of six fights when this Tyson Fury fight gets rescheduled. Usyk is 21-0 as a pro, with 14 stoppages inside the ring. He became the unified champion of IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO when he bested Anthony Joshua. Usyk has since defended this crown in an AJ rematch and also against Daniel Dubois.

The southpaw now no longer has a dance partner this month, and so soon after the exciting Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk trailer gripped the attention of combat sports fans online.