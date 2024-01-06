"Fighting guys who won't even fight each other" - Former UFC title challenger left stunned by Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight announcement

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua will seemingly fight on 8th March, 2024. Amongst other fans a certain former UFC title challenger seems fired up about it.

A press conference will take place in less than two weeks with a specific date for it. Additioanlly, it could be a ten-round affair under Queensberry Rules set for Saudia Arabia.

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson took to social media to put her thoughts out there to the world on this massive prizefighting development.

Through her X account @MeganAnderson, she wrote:

"Francis Ngannou fighting Anthony Joshua in his 2nd boxing match its gangster af! He's fighting guys who won't even fight each other 😅."

Check out the former Invicta FC champion's tweet below:

Francis Ngannou continues to fumble the bag

When Francis Ngannou opted to leave the UFC as the reigning heavyweight champion to test the waters of free agency, many used the term "fumbled the bag" to describe his decision.

The 37-year-old was seen by many to have ruined his career by foolishly running away for lofty paydays that would never come his way.

The Cameroon native secured his first professional boxing bout against one of the most well-regarded fighters of his generation.

He also signed a highly lucrative MMA deal with the Professional Fighters League for himself in addition to landing arguably the biggest possible payday in his weight category for boxing. Though a sweet science debutant, he put on one of the most awe-inspiring performances in combat sports history.

Though 'The Predator' lost to 'The Gypsy King' via split decision last October, he really made a splash in the deepest part of heavyweight boxing's talent pool. Now in his sophomore bout, he will take on another massive box office star and continue to make all-time career-high paydays after leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The PFL-signed athlete will have now fought both Joshua and Fury in a few months' time. This in the context of Joshua and Fury never having fought each other which is what Anderson referenced in the aforementioned tweet.