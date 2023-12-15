"The UFC is falling" - Jake Paul on Dana White's dismissive reaction to PFL taking over Bellator

Jake Paul thinks PFL is making UFC's figurehead sweat a bit.

'PFL buys Bellator' was a headline that took over every major MMA news site when the former acquired the latter, and it was officially confirmed publically.

Dana White, when asked about the PFL-Bellator merger, had some less than savory things to say about the business metrics both MMA companies have historically generated.

On being asked to share his thoughts on PFL acquiring Bellator MMA and Dana White's merger comments by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, 'The Problem Child' said:

"It's a massive deal. Of course Dana's going to say that to protect his business. But the UFC is falling. Like what big fights are they putting on?Their biggest star and the heavyweight champion of their organization came to the PFL for better opportunities. The fighters are going where the better opportunities are."

"That's what 2023, 2024 is all about and the PFL is the best place for fighters. So ESPN crushing it, massive numbers, and they just keep on getting bigger and bigger. New investments infused into the company. So just massive plans, massive things going on. Dana White's concerned, trust me."

Peep Paul's retort to White's inflammatory PFL-Bellator merger remarks below:

Jake Paul and his path towards a PFL MMA bout

Jake Paul is signed with PFL and has been entertaining stepping into the Smart Cage to partake in a mixed martial arts bout since Q1 of 2023.

In an initially given timeline in April of this year, Paul mentioned how it was likely he would make his MMA debut in late 2023. This obviously did not come to fruition, but names like Nate Diaz have been put out there by Paul as potential opponents under MMA rules.

The two have a history in the boxing world, with Paul garnering a points win over the Stockton icon in the summer. The former Disney star wants to go 2-0 over the former UFC title challenger in two combat sports.

Paul has a professional boxing record of seven wins and one loss with four KOs. He has notched wins over names like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley twice, and Ben Askren.

Jake Paul dons the big gloves once again and steps into the ring on December 15 to take on Andre August. This is his most experienced opponent within the sport of boxing so far, and on Friday night, the two will throw down in an eight-round affair under Queensberry rules.