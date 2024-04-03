Mike Tyson promises to put forth his most "irritable and nasty" self in highly-publicized clash against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has sent a message to Jake Paul months out from their anticipated fight.

The highly discussed boxing showdown is set to transpire on Netflix and goes down on July 20 but the build-up is ramping up already. A clip of 'Iron' Mike discussing the contest was posted to @HappyPunch on X (formerly Twitter) and in that video, Tyson said,

"I don't think I'll be smoking for this fight. I think I'm gonna be really, really irritable and nasty. This guy's gonna come, he's gonna try to hurt me. He's gonna be greatly mistaken."

"I don't think he's faster than me. Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. Like right now, I'm scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality and in reality, I'm invincible."

Check out Mike Tyson's foreboding message to Jake Paul below:

Expand Tweet

Mike Tyson and his nastiest in-ring moments

Tyson has generated some iconic moments in the sweet science in past instances where he has felt both nasty and invincible. The 57-year-old has one of the most impactful highlight reels in all of combat sports with a few performances especially standing out.

Tyson made history at 20 years old by becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history and did so at the expense of Trevor Berbick. A hard left hook spelled disaster for Berbick in the second stanza of the contest. This singular punch saw Berbick fall and get up multiple times before the bout was invariably waved off.

The native of New York state also had an emphatic victory over one of the most accomplished heavyweight champions ever when he put down Larry Holmes. This bout would encroach a bit later on but the man with the supremely impactful, clean jab would also fall to 'Iron' Mike. Tyson was 21 at this juncture and put away, Larry Holmes, in the fourth frame of their fight to retain his hold on the gold.

Arguably his most devastating finish ever saw him become the lineal champion of the weight category in the process. Mike Tyson held all three major belts at the time but Michael Spinks possessed the lineal and Ring titles leading into their 1988 clash.

Mike Tyson would need just 91 seconds to turn the lights out on Spinks in a performance that was representative of one of boxing's most comprehensively definitive in the sport's rich history. Only time will tell if he can tap into some of the magic in his earlier years when this summer clash with Jake Paul goes down.

Poll : Wil 'Iron Mike' put 'The Problem Child' to sleep? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion