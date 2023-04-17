Boxing debut gone wrong: YouTube star punches female referee 

YouTube star Chris Ray Gun had a boxing debut to forget last night after he inadvertently landed a punch to the back of a female referee's head.

The social media star, whose real name is Christopher Raymond Maldonado, faced off against William Haynes in a charity boxing tournament titled 'Creator Clash 2'. Gun was initially supposed to face his rival and fellow YouTuber Froggy Fresh. Due to issues booking the fight, Haynes stepped in.

Gun was second best in almost every aspect of the fight, which was in part due to the six-inch height advantage of his last-minute opponent. William Haynes towered over Chris Ray Gun and dominated the exchanges as he controlled the pace of the bout with continuous heavy shots.

TuckFrannies @TFrannies @iAmFroggyFresh It was over the moment I saw the height difference @iAmFroggyFresh It was over the moment I saw the height difference https://t.co/tTSEIGYgSh

The bout lasted until the second round when the referee decided Gun had suffered enough punishment. She stepped in between the pair to wave the fight over, but the YouTuber, rocked by Hayne's final combination, failed to notice and landed an accidental shot to the back of her head.

Watch the moment here:

Thankfully, there was no harm done to either Gun or the official, with neither suffering from sustained or lasting damage. It was an evening to forget for the influencer, however, who will certainly have to go back to the drawing board should he want to compete again.

Boxing legend believes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be a major success

Last week, it was announced that Jake Paul would be returning to the squared circle once again. This time, he'll face another UFC legend in Nate Diaz.

The bout marks Diaz's first professional boxing outing and his return to fighting after he departed the UFC following his submission win over Tony Ferguson last September. For Paul, it will be his first bout since losing to Tommy Fury back in February.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch



Follow August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1DRfFzoayp

The pair are due to headline a DAZN pay-per-view card that will take place on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. In regards to the potential numbers, one former boxing champion believes it could be set to shatter records.

Oscar De La Hoya was interviewed by Inside Fighting following the announcement. According to 'Golden Boy', Paul vs. Diaz is a 'superfight' in the making and may well break over three million PPV buys:

"I think it could be a superfight with Nate and Jake Paul. You know, both guys know how to fight, they can fight. Nate's a real fighter, he knows boxing, and Jake Paul is doing his thing... I think it could be a two-point-five, three million pay-per-views, absolutely."

Catch the interview here:

