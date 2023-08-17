Boxing fans debate if Terence Crawford can go 51-0 and beat Floyd Mayweather's record - "If he wanna become a clown"

Fans online are questioning if Terence Crawford can beat Floyd Mayweather's undefeated record.

'Bud' is fresh off his historic clash with Errol Spence Jr. late last month in Las Vegas. For years, fans wanted to see the two welterweight champions face off, and when they did, it wasn't even close.

In a Showtime pay-per-view main event, Crawford dominated 'The Truth'. Spence Jr. suffered three knockdowns, getting battered and bloodied en route to a ninth-round stoppage defeat. With that, Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Furthermore, Terence Crawford became the first ever male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two different weight classes. With that being the case, he's obviously entered the 'GOAT' conversation for many. However, many still believe that he has ways to go.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans answered a post asking if 'Bud' will be able to surpass Floyd Mayweather and his 50-0 record. Some fans stated that Crawford could be able to pass 'Money', and attain 51 wins without suffering a defeat to establish his legacy.

Others believe that the undisputed welterweight champion is too old to achieve the feat. In his mid-30s and holding a 40-0 professional record, it seems that time is ticking for Crawford.

Floyd Mayweather takes aim at Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue

Floyd Mayweather recently took a bit of a shot at Terence Crawford and the pound-for-pound list.

'Bud' naturally rose up the list following his destruction of Errol Spence Jr. That's far from shocking, as he made history by becoming the first-ever male boxer to become undisputed in a second weight class.

Also last month, Naoya Inoue dominated Stephen Fulton, winning gold at yet another weight class. For the most part, fans seem to believe that some form of 'The Monster', Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez make up the top three pound-for-pound fighters.

However, Floyd Mayweather believes that Gervonta Davis should be instead. In fact, in a recent interview with 'FightHype, he took aim at Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue for that reason. There, 'Money' stated that 'Tank' was being undervalued due to his association with him.

He stated:

“When is Gervonta Davis going to go in the pound-for-pound list? Does Naoya Inoue deserve it? Absolutely. Does Terence Crawford? Absolutely. But what about Gervonta Davis? [They don't give him that credit] because he was affiliated with me."