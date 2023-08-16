Terence Crawford accused of landing illegal shots on Errol Spence Jr. by boxing champion

Jermell Charlo has taken aim at Terence Crawford and his win over Errol Spence Jr.

'Bud' returned to the boxing ring late last month in Las Vegas opposite 'The Truth'. Heading into the contest, the bout was viewed as one of the biggest in years. The fight would crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Ultimately, the hype heading in didn't match the fight itself. On fight night, it was one-way traffic, as Crawford dominated Spence Jr. He scored three knockdowns and busted up his opponent en route to a ninth-round stoppage victory.

As a result, Terence Crawford became the first male boxer ever to become an undisputed champion in a second weight class. However, it hasn't come without controversy courtesy of Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' was in attendance that night, and is teammates with Spence Jr.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Charlo took aim at Crawford. The champion stated that 'Bud' had hit Spence Jr. several times in the back of the head and it wasn't acknowledged. He stated:

“I just think Errol had a bad night. There was nothing that made me think Crawford was so spectacular... I don’t know why nobody is talking about his behind-the-head shots that nobody mentioned. I saw a bunch of behind-the-head shots in that fight. It knocked Errol’s balance and his equilibrium and he didn’t snap back. But you live to fight another day.”

Stephen Espinoza talks Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza is already working on Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2.

While there's been a lot of chatter between 'Bud' and Jermell Charlo, that fight will have to wait. As of now, 'Iron Man' is set to move to 168 pounds for a historic clash with Canelo Alvarez in September.

Furthermore, it seems that Errol Spence Jr. is dead set on a rematch. Following his defeat last month, 'The Truth' revealed plans to activate their rematch clause. Tentatively, the second bout has been scheduled for December.

In a recent interview with Hardcore Boxing News, Stephen Espinoza confirmed that plans are being made. However, they do want to make sure that Spence Jr. recovers before facing Terence Crawford again:

“When someone takes a tough fight like that, you want to make sure you’re not rushing them back. Maybe early next year. It’s either late next year or early next year if it happens."