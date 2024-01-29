“Boxing never gives us what we need” - Canelo Alvarez’s reported opponent list for 2024 leaves fans disappointed yet again

Fans recently reacted after Canelo Alvarez's list of reported opponents for this year was released, which made for mostly negative reviews because of a fighter being notably absent from the list.

As he has done in recent years, it appears as though the reigning super middleweight boxing champion will be competing twice in 2024. According to ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez, the two opponents will reportedly be Jermall Charlo and Terence Crawford.

Tweet regarding Canelo Alvarez's reported opponents in 2024 [Image courtesy: @MichaelBensonn - X]

Fans reacted by sharing their displeasure with David Benavidez not being on the reported list of fighters after he called out Alvarez following his most recent win over Demetrius Andrade. Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement for a potential bout with 'Bud' as it would make for an intriguing matchup. They wrote:

"Boxing never gives us what we need"

"We want Canelo vs. Benavidez!"

"No Benavidez? Canelo bringing people up from weights below him, Crawford even 3 weights lower! David Benavidez is the heir to the throne and Canelo knows it, he’s been the mandatory for the WBC for years and Canelo ain’t won’t no smoke!"

"He’s got to fight benavidez in 2024 or it’s a clear duck"

"Damn. That Crawford fight is going to be huge"

"Jermall is the easiest fight for Canelo at the moment. Crawford moving up and beating Canelo would be one of the greatest feats in boxing history (if he does). Bud has a 9 cm reach advantage over Canelo, despite being of the same height. Also, now is a good time to fight Canelo."

Fan reaction tweets regarding Canelo Alvarez [Image courtesy: @MichaelBensonn - X]

Alvarez is at an interesting point in his boxing career where he has an option to compete against the top contender available or pursue lucrative bouts against a big name from another weight division. With that in mind, it remains to be seen how accurate the reported list is and whether the super middleweight boxing champion will appease the fans' demand for a bout against Benavidez.