"I wanna be three-time undisputed" - Terence Crawford tells Joe Rogan he wants the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

Boxing sensation Terence Crawford recently lit up the world of combat sports when he stopped Errol Spence Jr in the ninth round of their long-awaited unification bout.

‘Bud’ not only retained his WBO welterweight title, but he also claimed the WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring titles, too.

Terence Crawford is now considered the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world by The Ring, so what is next for him?

The question was posed to ‘Bud’ when he recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Incredibly, despite fighting as a welterweight, which has a 147lbs limit, Crawford stated that he’d actually like to make a dramatic jump up in weight.

The 35-year-old told Rogan that he would like to move up to 168lbs – the super-middleweight class – to take on either Canelo Alvarez or Jermell Charlo for the undisputed title.

In Crawford’s own words, the goal is a simple one.

“I wanna be three-time undisputed," said Crawford.

Alvarez and Charlo are set to face off on September 30, and that bout is already one that spans weight divisions.

Charlo is currently the undisputed junior middleweight (154lbs) champion, holding the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring titles. Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the same equivalent titles at super middleweight (168lbs).

If Terence Crawford intends to face the winner, it’s likely that any prospective fight would not take place until 2024 at the earliest.

How much did Terence Crawford make for his recent victory over Errol Spence Jr?

Terence Crawford recently defeated Errol Spence Jr in their long-awaited bout, becoming the undisputed welterweight champion in the process.

The fight was expected to be a close one, but turned out to be much easier for Crawford than anyone could’ve imagined. ‘Bud’ himself outright stated that Spence’s punches didn’t hurt him like he figured they might.

According to a report, Crawford may have made around $30m for his efforts, giving him a career-high payday.

If he can secure a date with Canelo Alvarez as he hopes, though, he can expect to earn even more money, given the Mexican fighter’s status as one of boxing’s pay-per-view kings.