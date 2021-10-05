Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso believes the fight against Caleb Plant could be a 'complicated' affair in the first few rounds

Eddie Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez's long-time trainer, gave his opinion on how the Mexican's fight against Caleb Plant could unfold. The bout is expected to go down on November 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an interview with Little Giant Boxing's Constantino Garcia, Reynoso stated why the early part of the bout would be complicated. He also commended Plant on his fighting skills, footwork and technique.

The 43-year old Mexican trainer said:

"He's a good fighter, there's a reason why he's a champion. He's a fighter that works on his feet well. He has very good technique, a really good jab. He's tall and has a good reach. So I think it'll be a complicated fight in the early rounds, but I'm confident that passing the fourth or fifth round, Saul [Canelo Alvarez] will be imposing his strength and experience more than anything."

Reynoso's vision for the fight is backed by Canelo Alvarez's impeccable resume in the ring. Undoubtedly boxing's biggest active draw, the 31-year-old Mexican will step inside the squared circle for his 60th professional boxing fight on November 6.

The knockout artist will defend his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring middleweight titles. Caleb Plant's IBF super middleweight title will also be on the line on November 6.

Eddie Reynoso claims Canelo Alvarez's class will surprise Caleb Plant in the later rounds

Speaking about what will surprise Caleb Plant about Alvarez, Reynoso said:

"Well, just being there with Canelo, the majority of the boxers see him as a bit shorter... I think that they see him as a bit shorter and they think that it's easy and as soon as the first and the second round start, you'll start seeing Canelo's class."

Watch Eddie Reynoso's full interview here:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh