Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Boxing record comparison

Canelo Alvarez made his professional boxing debut in 2005 and has amassed an impressive 56-1-2 record. Over the last 16 years, Alvarez has fought some of the greatest pugilists on the planet. His upcoming opponent Caleb Plant is an undefeated boxer with a perfect 21-0 record.

Plant has picked up a total of 12 knockout wins in his career, while Alvarez has incredibly knocked out 38 of his opponents to date. Plant and Canelo are set to collide in a super-middleweight title unification fight on November 6, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Tensions between the two fighters reached a boiling point at a recent press conference in Los Angeles. Canelo Alvarez initially pushed Caleb Plant during the staredown. In response, Plant appeared to try to slap his opponent, but the Mexican slipped and landed a counter.

Plant suffered a surface scratch on his face. His manager, Luis DeCubas Jr., claims his client's glasses caused the cut, not Alvarez's hands.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Caleb Plant’s manager, Luis DeCubas Jr., tells ESPN that Plant’s cut is minor and he’s sparring Thursday. “No punches landed in the scuffle; Caleb’s glasses scratched his face which caused a slight scratch. No stitches, no butterflies, no nothing. … He’s good to go.” Caleb Plant’s manager, Luis DeCubas Jr., tells ESPN that Plant’s cut is minor and he’s sparring Thursday. “No punches landed in the scuffle; Caleb’s glasses scratched his face which caused a slight scratch. No stitches, no butterflies, no nothing. … He’s good to go.”

Canelo Alvarez reveals why he lost his cool at the press conference

According to Canelo Alvarez, Plant insulted his mother during the staredown. This crossed the line for the Mexican superstar. Alvarez said he doesn't mind trash talk but has a problem with anyone insulting his family.

"What happened was he started talking a lot of things and I didn't answer. And then the bad thing he said was, 'You motherf***er!' You can say what you want to me, but not to my mother. My mother is not here. Nothing to do here. So that's why I pushed him and then he came back with a left hook," Canelo said to ESPN.

Caleb Plant denied the allegations leveled at him by his counterpart. He said that he didn't insult any of Alvarez's family members. He also clarified that the rivalry is just between the two men involved and not their families.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh