"He's taking the cheap route" - Chael Sonnen claims Tyson Fury announced retirement to make money out of comeback fight

Chael Sonnen believes Tyson Fury is taking an unusual route to promote his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' recently announced that he is going to retire from boxing following his fight with Whyte. Reacting to this in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen claimed that this was just a publicity stunt pulled by Fury to promote his upcoming fight.

Further into the video, 'The American Gangster' also spoke about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing bout with Fury. According to Sonnen, Ngannou's future in boxing will become uncertain should the Englishman lose to 'The Body Snatcher' next month.

"It's disappointing to see Tyson Fury turn into one of the rest of the guys. He's done such a good job in his whole career to make sure he's not one of the other guys. He stands out and does it on his own but he's taking the cheap route here. It's okay... it's okay. But if that's still the information that you have and you've got to operate under it, can we at least agree as it pertains to Francis [this] just made his situation different? Can we call it different?... So what does he do now? I'm curious. I have my guesses. I have my hopes. I happen to like watching Francis fight. I happen to not think he's a very good boxer. I happen to think he's something real special in MMA... The sport of boxing who's trying to steal our guy say the same. "

Fury and Whyte are scheduled to clash for the WBC Heavyweight Title on April 23 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury reacts to Dillian Whyte not attending the press conference

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Fury stated that he has already got into Whyte's mind, which he believes was proved by the challenger's decision not to attend the press conference earlier this week.

With that in mind, 'The Gypsy King' seemed confident that he has already won the fight, saying:

"Yup, I'm in his mind, free of charge now. Him not coming here today, so I couldn't get in his mind means I'm already in his mind cause he's already thinking about that sort of stuff. So, I'm living in his mind rent-free. Yet again, I've won, I've won the fight. I know I'm gonna win the fight. That's it, all done, easy work."

Fury initially looked like he was on his way to facing Oleksandr Usyk in a unification fight. However, Anthony Joshua turned down a step-aside deal, which led to the fight being put on hold.

With Usyk and Joshua slated to fight again in May, mandatory challenger Whyte now has the opportunity to fight Fury for the gold.

