"You're following boxing rules but doing something else" - Chael Sonnen questions Tommy Fury's boxing legacy; says all his opponents have 'bad record'

With the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury inching closer, things have been heating up in the realm of crossover and YouTuber boxing. While the prevailing opinion is that Tommy Fury could be Jake Paul's toughest test yet, Chael Sonnen believes otherwise.

In a recent video that he posted on YouTube, Chael Sonnen decided to host a Q/A session with his fans on Twitter. One fan asked for Sonnen's opinion on the upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

In a typically Sonnen-esque manner, the former UFC middleweight behemoth was quick to give his take on Tommy Fury's exploits inside the squared circle, all the while calling him by the wrong name, 'Will'.

"[Jake Paul] is taking on someone with a lineage and history, who does compete in boxing. The problem with Fury is, does he? I mean if you're boxing somebody that doesn't box, are you competing in boxing? Or are you following boxing rules but doing something else? And at this point with Will Fury, his opponents have such a bad record, it's something like a combined record of 11 wins and 150 losses. I might be exaggerating that but I might be exaggerating that smaller. They might have four wins and 180 losses. It's something brutal. So while Will has done things inside the boxing ring under boxing rules, Will is not a boxer," asserted Chael Sonnen.

Tyson Fury is confident in Tommy Fury's abilities; Jake Paul begs to differ

In a recent interview, Tyson Fury expressed great confidence in his younger brother Tommy Fury's boxing abilities. According to the heavyweight champion, Tommy Fury is going to make quick work of Jake Paul when they finally meet inside the squared circle on 18th December.

Jake Paul, however, refused to believe anything that Tyson Fury had to say. 'The Problem Child' clapped back at 'The Gypsy King' on Twitter with a short retort.

"I smell cap," wrote Jake Paul on Twitter.

Fury and Paul are set to lace up their boxing gloves on 18th December to lock horns at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

