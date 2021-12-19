Dominick Cruz explains what Tyron Woodley needs to do to beat Jake Paul 

As Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley inch closer to their rematch, Dominick Cruz detailed the roadmap for Tyron Woodley to walk away with the win this time around.

Going into this matchup, there's a lot on the line for Tyron Woodley. According to Dominick Cruz, 'T-Wood' needs to overwhelm the YouTuber-turned-boxer with volume if he wishes to set the record straight.

In a short video posted on social media, Dominick Cruz talked about the chances of both fighters as they get ready for their second clash in Tampa, Florida.

"I think this is a brand new sport for Tyron Woodley. And the key to that is not throwing one or two punches at a time because you have no wrestling and kicking. You have to throw punches in bunches. Long body combinations and finish him to the head and I think that's the success to beat Jake Paul," said Dominick Cruz.

Tyron Woodley motivated by money and redemption

After it was revealed that the contract sported a $500,000 knockout bonus, Tyron Woodley admitted that he would be hunting for one actively to bag a hefty payday.

What's more, having suffered a split decision loss at the hands of Jake Paul the first time, Tyron Woodley will be looking to clear his name come fight night. Here's what Tyron Woodley had to say about his upcoming clash against 'The Problem Child.'

“You don’t put a bounty on your own [expletive] head and expect I’m not going to take it. You can be sure, I’m motivated by money. I’m motivated by greatness and I’m motivated by redemption," said Tyron Woodley. [h/t: Yahoo! Sports]

A few questions have been raised regarding Woodley's preparations for the bout, as the 39-year-old has been training while filming a movie on the side. Woodley chose to take the rematch on short notice after Tommy Fury was forced to pull out due to medical reasons.

However, going into the fight, Tyron Woodley will hope to erase all questions and doubts regarding his boxing skills and outbox Jake Paul to redeem himself, potentially laying the foundation for a trilogy.

