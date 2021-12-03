"He's very focused" - George Kambosos Jr. reveals he gave Jake Paul some tips ahead of fight against Tommy Fury

George Kambosos Jr. recently spoke about Jake Paul and praised the 23-year old for the perseverance he's been showing while competing in the sport of boxing.

Kambosos Jr. commended Paul for his dedication towards boxing and stated that the YouTuber turned boxer is focused on training for his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Kambosos Jr. said:

"I think it'll be a good fight, I think it'll be a great fight. And I think, he's very focused. As much as he's a YouTuber and he has come from that sort of thing, he really dedicated himself in boxing, so I think yeah he'll be able to do the business but again, Tommy Fury is from that lineage of the Fury family..."

George Kambosos Jr. secured the biggest victory of his career after defeating Teofimo Lopez and winning the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight world titles.

The undefeated boxer extended his record to 20-0 after beating Lopez.

He also mentioned the details of the telephonic conversation between him and Jake Paul, revealing that he gave 'The Problem Child' a few suggestions for his upcoming fight.

He said:

"Yeah look, he put up some great tweets and he was very excited about the fight, he was on the edge of the seat watching the fight and someone gave my number to him and he made the call, video call and we had a chat. I was excited, he's a star, global star and I gave him a few tips on his fight because he's in a tough fight as well... But if you believe it, you can achieve it like I did."

Watch the full interview below:

British boxer Amir Khan says Jake Paul will be 'hurt badly' in the fight against Tommy Fury

Amir Khan expressed his opinion on the upcoming bout between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul. 'King' unquestionably picked fellow Englishman Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul.

Speaking to Mirror UK, Amir Khan also revealed that Jake Paul had messaged him a couple of times in the past and believes that the 24-year old is 'a great fighter'.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Read Amir Khan's full take on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury via Mirror UK here.

Edited by C. Naik