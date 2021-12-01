'What I’ve gone through this far would've killed people. I am a Champion in LIFE!' - Teofimo Lopez asserts he isn't too far down, despite online backlash toward his recent antics

Teofimo Lopez is not letting himself stay down following his recent loss to George Kambosos.

The former unified lightweight champion was a massive favorite heading into his DAZN showdown with the overlooked Australian. Despite being a massive favorite, Lopez went on to lose the bout via split-decision, after a closely contested twelve rounds with both men hitting the canvas.

In the aftermath of the bout, Lopez got on the microphone and was booed after suggesting that he had won the bout. 'The Takeover' asserted that he was robbed and won the bout ten rounds to two, a sentiment that his father echoed following the bout as well.

Despite Lopez's loss and him being blasted as a result of his post-fight comments, he's remaining in good spirits. On his official Twitter account, 'The Takeover' said:

'I am everything they said I couldn’t be. And more! No one can stop the work of God. What I’ve gone through this far would've killed people. I am a Champion in LIFE! #HolySprit #TheTakeover'

Teofimo Lopez is looking to make a move up in weight following the loss to George Kambosos

Following the George Kambosos loss, there was brief talk of a rematch for 'The Takeover'. However, there was no contractual obligation for Kambosos to give Lopez a rematch, and with their bad blood, it's unlikely that he'll give him the chance.

Rather than fighting another of the lightweight kings such as Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez has decided to set his sights elsewhere. Specifically, Lopez has announced that he will be moving up to 140lbs.

Prior to the Kambosos bout, Lopez and his father announced they were looking into a superfight with light-welterweight unified champion Josh Taylor in 2022. The bout would've been an extremely rare unified champion vs. unified champion showdown.

However, now that Lopez has lost his titles, an immediate fight with Taylor seems unlikely. Nonetheless, the 24 year old remains committed to moving up five pounds to become a light welterweight player.

