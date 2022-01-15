Jake Paul claims he made slightly more in 2021 than the amount reported by Forbes 

Jake Paul recently featured on Forbes' list of the highest-paid YouTube stars for 2021. However, he subsequently took to social media to reveal that the business media giant had under-reported his earnings.

Forbes initially reported that 'The Problem Child' had earned $40 million from all his outings inside the squared circle. Furthermore, it was revealed that Paul had earned $5 million from his ventures outside the ring, including his videos.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Highest paid athlete under 25 Highest paid athlete under 25✅

However, the 5-0 boxer took to social media to declare that his earnings were reported incorrectly. He revealed that this was not the first time Forbes has misreported his financial haul either.

Paul secured the No. 2 position on the list in 2021, second only to MrBeast, who amassed $54 million. Back in 2018, Paul featured on the list in the same position with reported earnings of $21.5 million.

However, he revealed that he had only earned around $17 million that year. He would have found himself at No. 7 on the list instead of No. 2 had Forbes reported his earnings accurately in 2018.

Paul wrote on his Instagram Story:

"True story on my momma. So my dad called me today and asked if the numbers that were reported today were inflated. "I knew you made close to that but did you really make that?!" The answer was "yes dad and in fact the numbers are slightly low". Mind you I don't lie to my dad and he knows everything about my life. Even my brother thought the numbers were lower (according to my dad's convo with him)."

He continued:

"A lot of times Forbes inflates the number made. In 2018 when I made the list I made $17m and they reported $22m I believe. On this day they are actually behind and the numbers are actually low. Most celebs would say "thank the lord I'm so blessed" but I say any regular motherf***er could do this shit if u a sicko and ready to die for ur cause."

Jake Paul's Instagram story [Image Credits- @jakepaul on Instagram]

Jake Paul actively exploring opportunities in MMA

Recent reports from MMA Junkie suggest that Jake Paul and manager Nakisa Bidarian have been weighing their options when it comes to jumping ship to MMA.

While in conversation with John Morgan, PFL's CEO Peter Murray revealed that they had been in touch with Jake Paul and Co. to discuss a foray into MMA for 'The Problem Child'.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/01/jake-p… Jake Paul to PFL is a serious possibility. CEO Peter Murray peels back the curtain on why. (via @MMAjunkieJohn Jake Paul to PFL is a serious possibility. CEO Peter Murray peels back the curtain on why. (via @MMAjunkieJohn) mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/01/jake-p…

Paul recently revealed that he has "something coming soon". Could it be an update regarding his move to PFL? Only time will tell.

