"Such a f*ked up company" - Jake Paul tells Dana White to pay Francis Ngannou what he wants

Jake Paul has taken another dig at Dana White after recent complaints from Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion.

Paul has been hell-bent on sending a message to the UFC president regarding fighter pay over the last few months. In addition to wanting to fight a parade of UFC fighters, 'The Problem Child' also wants to bring attention to the ongoing issues surrounding how much the fighters on the roster are compensated.

Now, with Francis Ngannou actively complaining about how much he's getting paid, Paul has stepped in and given his thoughts once again. The social media star tweeted:

"give this man [Ngannou] what he wants Dana. such a f***ed up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon…"

Jake Paul @jakepaul MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Francis Ngannou wants new UFC deal with boxing options, ‘will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 any more’ mmafighting.com/2022/1/13/2288… Francis Ngannou wants new UFC deal with boxing options, ‘will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 any more’ mmafighting.com/2022/1/13/2288… https://t.co/8Ics8l1ZAZ give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… twitter.com/mmafighting/st… give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Ngannou has shared that he will not sign a new contract with the UFC unless the new deal offers an increase in pay. Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'The Predator' said:

“No. I will not fight for five, six hundred thousand anymore. I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this [UFC 270] fight just for a personal reason and because I want to make sure that [he sees out his current deal] regardless, even if it’s unfair. I’ve been wrongly treated.”

Watch the full interview below:

What's next for Jake Paul?

Jake Paul's future is a fascinating subject that many people want to speculate over, and understandably so. The YouTube star has been drawing a ton of attention towards the sport of boxing since becoming a pro boxer.

Tommy Fury has been listed as a potential next opponent for 'The Problem Child.' The British boxer was scheduled to fight Paul back in December, but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to medical reasons.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have also both been rumored as potential opponents for Paul, but both UFC stars are currently under contract with the UFC. Additionally, both welterweights are gearing up for their respective returns to the octagon, with Masvidal set to take on Colby Covington and Diaz potentially fighting Dustin Poirier.

Everyone wants to see Paul lock horns with a legitimate boxer. However, if he can continue to make the kind of money he has been making by fighting MMA fighters inside the squared circle, it only makes sense for him to continue down that path.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul @jakepaul Some people are asking about my 2022 goals



Here they are



1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy



2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather



3. Take selfie with Oprah



4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing Some people are asking about my 2022 goals Here they are 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather3. Take selfie with Oprah4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by C. Naik