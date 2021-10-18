"He punches the heavy bag like he's punching a wall" - Keith Thurman analyzes Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant; commends 'Sweethands' for his heart

Keith Thurman has expressed his opinion on the upcoming boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

The former unified world champion leaned heavily towards Canelo when discussing the Mexican's scheduled bout with 'Sweethands'. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, 'One Time' said:

"Canelo is just bad, man. Canelo is just dangerous. I mean he punches the heavy bag like he's punching a wall. You know? And then one day, there's not gonna be a heavy bag, there's not gonna be a wall. It's gonna be Caleb Plant... Canelo has his eyes on the KO. He just steps in and is fully committed to his attack."

Saul Alvarez, widely referred to as Canelo, is currently boxing's biggest superstar. He is just one step away from claiming all the titles at 168 pounds.

Canelo's final step on the path to conquering the undisputed and unified super-middleweight title will be a tough one when he faces undefeated American Caleb Plant in a grudge match on November 6.

Plant, 29, has held the IBF super-middleweight title since 2019. He is ranked as the third-best super-middleweight by ESPN and second-best by The Ring.

Plant, unlike Canelo Alvarez, has a perfect record of 21-0. However, it is hard to compare the resumes of the two boxers as the Mexican has fought bigger and more established names.

Keith Thurman praised Caleb Plant's heart and will; thinks Canelo Alvarez will still come out on top

Keith Thurman further spoke about the fight and praised Caleb Plant for his sheer will, grit and heart inside the boxing ring. However, 'One Time' still believes Canelo Alvarez will get the job done come November 6.

"Caleb Plant has a lot of heart and grit and drive and he has a lot of skills. He has a great skillset himself, so there's no one better to showcase all that you have outside of Canelo Alvarez. I think when you're fighting a fighter of Canelo's caliber, you really need to in with a real good game plan... Because [Canelo's] hands are deadly. So it's just a great fight for [Caleb Plant] at this time... But Canelo just delivers."

Watch Keith Thurman's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

