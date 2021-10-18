"I think you got a fantastic career in movies" - Sylvester Stallone offers Tyson Fury a possible role in future 'The Expendables' production

Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone recently commended Tyson Fury for his performance against Deontay Wilder.

Appearing in a video message alongside strongman Eddie Hall, Stallone praised Fury and offered him a role in the movie franchise, The Expendables.

"You're amazing, seriously. That's the fight of the century and it couldn't happen to a better guy. I was talking to Eddie [Hall] about, he [Deontay Wilder] had a certain plan for you, to hit you [in the body]. And just like all bad plans, it went out of the window. Just fantastic. Great theatre! By the way, I think you've got a fantastic career in movies, so the next Expendables, done deal! Keep punching."

Watch the video below:

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to the sport of boxing. He is best known for his popular movie franchise, Rocky. Stallone portrays a gritty boxer in a series of sports-drama films.

While he's known for starring as Rocky Balboa, the protagonist, he was also a writer, director and co-creator of the franchise.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder ended in true 'Rocky' fashion

Tyson Fury's trilogy with Deontay Wilder ended in a dramatic way, almost resembling the Rocky movies.

After drawing the first fight against 'The Bronze Bomber' and winning the second one via TKO, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The fight could go down as one of the greatest heavyweight boxing spectacles of all time.

After an eleven-round slugfest, Tyson Fury eventually landed a huge right hand while backing Wilder on the ropes. The referee immediately stopped the fight after witnessing Wilder collapse to the mat in dreadful fashion.

The drama continued after the bout as 'The Bronze Bomber' refused to shake hands with Fury and stated that didn't respect the Englishman.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh