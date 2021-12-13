"Thank you for putting a bag on your own head" - Tyron Woodley says Jake Paul is not the 'sharpest tool in the toolbox' for putting $500,000 KO incentive in the contract

Tyron Woodley recently jumped in to save the initially doomed Jake Paul card on December 11 by stepping in to replace Tommy Fury on short notice.

In addition to an opportunity for redemption, Woodley has also been presented with the chance to walk away from the fight $500,000 richer. In order to do so, he'll have to put Jake Paul to sleep.

After a lot was said about an alleged 'no knockout clause' in their previous fight, it seems like Jake Paul is looking to set the record straight. He's offered Woodley a KO bonus amounting to half-a-million dollars.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Tyron Woodley discussed the bonus and offered fans some insight into his mindset going into the rematch.

"All I'm saying is I'm going to knock his a** out on December 18th and they're going to give me another $500,000 to do so. So I appreciate them. Thank you for putting a bag on your own head. You ain't the sharpest tool in the toolbox for doing so. But I'm not going to say no to it."

Catch Tyron Woodley's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Tyron Woodley could set the stage for a trilogy with Jake Paul

After publicly vying for a rematch against Jake Paul, Woodley was granted his chance for revenge after Tommy Fury withdrew due to a broken rib and chest infection. The former UFC welterweight champion has suggested he'll set up a third fight with Paul by securing victory on December 18.

Woodley shone a light on the prospect of a trilogy fight between the two while in conversation with TMZ Sports.

"When I go back out there and beat his a*s and win this fight, win by knockout, then go on to a trilogy and do it again and leave no doubt. That’s the real leave no doubt… This is basically what I should have done the first time. The third time [there] will be no doubt."

Catch TMZ Sports' interview with Tyron Woodley below:

