"If Tommy can't splatter Jake Paul, I'll retire him from boxing" - Tyson Fury claims he will change Tommy Fury's last name if brother loses to Jake Paul

Tyson Fury has expressed his opinion about a potential bout between Jake Paul and his younger half-brother Tommy Fury.

In an interview with Boxing Social, 'The Gypsy King' spoke about the consequences his sibling would face should he fail to beat Jake Paul inside the boxing ring. In true elder brother fashion, Tyson Fury said:

"I think the fight needs to happen, Tommy and Jake Paul will get the fight done and if Tommy can't splatter Jake Paul, I'll retire him from boxing myself. He doesn't need to be a [boxer]. If he can't beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing, because he's got ambitions of being the world champion... But it's a great fight for the social media world."

Tommy Fury fought on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on August 29. In an underwhelming performance, 'TNT' beat Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision.

After Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber engaged in a backstage altercation with Fury. After the two sized each other up, rumors of a possible fight between the Englishman and 'The Problem Child' intensified.

Watch the backstage altercation below:

Tyson Fury suggested he would change Tommy Fury's last name if he loses to Jake Paul

Tyson Fury further spoke about the potential fight, saying he'd have no interest in sharing his last name with his younger half-brother if he were to lose to Jake Paul. Tommy was also present in the room when 'The Gypsy King' made the stern statement.

"If Tommy has got any ambitions of being a world champion, his name is Fury! If he can't beat Jake Paul, I'll have to change his name, how about that?...You agreeing with that Tommy? If you can't beat him your name is getting changed."

Watch Tyson Fury's full interview with Boxing Social below:

Tyson Fury will look to set the bar for Tommy on October 9 when he steps inside the ring to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight. 'The Gypsy King' will defend his WBC and The Ring titles against 'The Bronze Bomber' in a grudge match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

