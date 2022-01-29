Tyson Fury set to make nearly 50 times of Francis Ngannou's UFC 270 purse to defend boxing heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte 

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are finally set to go to war with the WBC Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance. Reports suggest that Fury is set to earn 50x of Francis Ngannou's purse from UFC 270, which was $600,000.

Prominent boxing journalist Dan Rafael previously took to social media to reveal these outlandish numbers. Rafael revealed that Fury was going to bag 54x of Ngannou's purse, earning a whopping $32.2 million.

Check out Dan Rafael's initial tweet right here:

However, the WBC decided to split the purse between the fighters in a unique manner, offering the winner of the fight 10% ($4.1 million) of the purse.

This brought both fighters' earnings down, thereby affecting the stats that claim Fury will earn 54x of Ngannou's purse.

The purse will be split between Fury and Whyte with 'The Gypsy King' earning $29,538,000 and 'The Body Snatcher' walking away with $7,384,500. This update suggests that Fury is set to earn almost 50x of Ngannou's purse instead of 54x.

Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions won the rights to the WBC heavyweight title fight by outbidding Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, committing a whopping $41,025,000. Hearn's Top Rank committed $32,222,222 for the rights.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have announced that the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse bids money will be split in a unique way with 10% kept as a winner's bonus.



Of the $41million winning bid - Fury gets $29.5million, Whyte gets $7.4million, and winner gets additional $4.1million. The WBC have announced that the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse bids money will be split in a unique way with 10% kept as a winner's bonus.Of the $41million winning bid - Fury gets $29.5million, Whyte gets $7.4million, and winner gets additional $4.1million.

Tyson Fury promises to knock Dillian Whyte out

Tyson Fury recently vowed to finish the WBC's longtime No.1 contender Dillian Whyte during their clash. Fury sent a strong message to Whyte while on a run with his teammates in preparation for their upcoming clash. Both camps hope to schedule the fight for April 23 in the U.K according to ESPN.

"I’M GONNA KNOCK YOU OUT [Dillian Whyte]."

The purse negotiations were preceded by weeks worth of negotiations to pave the way for a super-fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for all the marbles.

Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua were reportedly offered $5 million and $15 million, respectively, to step aside and make way for the grand heavyweight clash.

Also Read Article Continues below

Reports initially suggested that all parties were inching closer to an agreement. However, Anthony Joshua sent a sharp message to fans all over the world, dismissing any and all such claims.

Edited by David Andrew