"Boxing is now just like the WWE" - Fans outraged as Jake Paul officially enters WBA boxing world rankings

Jake Paul's boxing career has long been a polarizing subject in the world of combat sports. To add fuel to the fire, his recent wins have made 'The Problem Child' a ranked boxer.

Per a recent ranking update, the 28-year-old is now the No.14-ranked cruiserweight on the WBA ladder, and fans are furious with the development.

Gone are the days when the social media star used to box fellow influencers on the undercard of more popular names. Paul is now fast becoming one of the most successful promoters in the industry.

His Nov.15 clash against Mike Tyson was the first boxing event to be streamed live on Netflix. While many criticized the bout, calling it a novelty boxing side show, the event reportedly pulled in a live gate of $18 million.

Paul most recently outclassed former WBC world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision, arguably his greatest boxing exploit to date.

This win has finally catapulted the YouTube sensation into the WBA rankings.

Check out the post below (via Happy Punch on X):

While this is a step in the right direction for the 12-1 pro, who hopes to be a world champion one day, safe to say fight fans are not too thrilled about it. Enraged netizens stormed Happy Punch's post on X to slam Paul over the rankings.

@405pokefan lamented:

"Bro actually rigged fights and paid his way to being a ranked boxer. Boxing is now just like the WWE."

@KakarotOnSol chimed in:

"Real boxing is long gone. Just a joke of a sport nowadays."

@yamotweets commented:

"WBA is a joke, and this is disrespectful to all the other boxers that are ranked ahead of this clown."

Image courtesy @HappyPunch on Instagram

Jake Paul reaffirms his bold boxing ambitions amid ranking update

It seems Jake Paul's thirst for boxing greatness has not been sated by a world ranking next to his name. Amid the WBA update, 'The Problem Child' once again reaffirmed his ultimate ambitions in the pugilistic arts.

In a recent post on his X handle, the younger Paul brother confirmed that his entry in the rankings will not make him complacent and risk his dream of becoming a world champion:

"I’ve worked hard to get here, but there is nothing to celebrate. Long road ahead, and I’m more committed to it every single day. I may veer off the path now and again, but being a world champion is my desired ultimate destination."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

The WBA world cruiserweight championship is currently held by Gilberto Ramirez, a 48-1 heavy hitter from Mexico.

