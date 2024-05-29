Boxing promoter Frank Warren believes rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be "bigger and better" 

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's first fight to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades was a war, and promoter Frank Warren believes the rematch will be even bigger. Usyk secured a close split-decision victory, but Fury is determined to reclaim his titles.

Despite the loss, Warren believes Fury deserved the win. In an interview on The MMA Hour, Warren provided a breakdown of his scoring, giving Fury the edge in several rounds. He acknowledged Usyk's strong showing in the later rounds but believes Fury regained control in the final stanza.

Despite the close fight, Fury is eager for their rematch, and his promoter, Warren is also confident the fight will be a spectacle, even surpassing the first encounter.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said:

“One thing about it for sure, it was such a good fight, when the rematch happens, I think it will be bigger and better next time. It’s going to be interesting to see what the fight has taken out of both boxers... I’ve been doing this for 47 years now... can look at a guy and know how it’s affected him... So especially if the rematch happens, which I believe it will, one of them or both of them will be effected by being in that battle. It was such a battle and it took a lot out of them.”[H/t: MMA Fighting]

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk rematch date announced

The rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed for December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This announcement comes from Turki Alalshikh, chair of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, via social media:

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season...The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it...🥊🔥🇸🇦”

