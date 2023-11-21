Boxing promoter Frank Warren claims Tyson Fury wants Francis Ngannou rematch discloses potential timeline

World boxing heavyweight lineal champion Tyson Fury took on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a blockbuster crossover between boxing and mixed martial arts last month.

Ngannou's exit from the UFC earlier this year and his subsequent signing with PFL culminated in the opportunity to take on the boxing icon Fury. 'The Predator' made sure the matchup lived up to the expectation and did not let his inexperience spoil the viewer's experience.

Fury's promoter and founder of Queensberry promotions, Frank Warren, weighed in on a potential rematch between the two heavyweights on The MMA Hour. He said:

“I think there’s a good chance of that happening. I do. I don’t know [if it’ll be next for Fury]. It’s like jumping too far forward. Let’s get the big one [with Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17] out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go. But I do think [it’ll happen]."

Warren added:

"Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it, because after the fight we were out there, we met at His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh]’s house and we had quite a lengthy conversation. He’s a nice guy, by the way. He’s a really nice guy, good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out his full comments below on YouTube [14:15]:

Bob Arum believes Tyson Fury will be better prepared against Oleksandr Usyk than Francis Ngannou

Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, Tyson Fury's American promoter believes the big man will be better prepared for his upcoming showdown against Oleksandr Usyk.

With the undisputed heavyweight championship on the line, the two fighters will face off on February 17 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here's what Arum said in an interview to Sky Sports:

"Going in with Ngannou, who showed himself to be very talented, nobody had a book on him because he never had a prize fight. Fighting Usyk is totally different because they have reams and reams of film on Usyk. I think Tyson will be a lot better prepared against Usyk than he was against Ngannou. I have great confidence in Tyson Fury. He's a great competitor and he'll be at his best against Usyk." [h/t Sky Sports]