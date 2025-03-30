Boxing schedule for April 2025: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, Jaron Ennis and Gabriela Fundora's title fights, and more

The April 2025 boxing schedule is one teeming with high-profile events. It begins with a range of cards all scheduled for April 5. Among them is Top Rank's collaboration with ESPN+, featuring Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello as the heavyweight main event.

Other bouts on the card include Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez at super lightweight, Albert Gonzalez vs. Dana Coolwell at featherweight, and Steven Navarro vs. Juan Esteban Garcia at super flyweight. Another event by Top Rank and ESPN+ on the same day sees the return of Janibek Alimkhanuly.

The unbeaten Kazakh defends his IBF and WBO middleweight titles against fellow undefeated boxer Anauel Ngamissengue. The main card also features Sultan Zaurbek vs. Azinga Fuzile at featherweight, and Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Kane Gardner at super lightweight.

Last on April 5 is a Queensberry Promotions and DAZN show headlined by Joe Joyce, who will look to rebound from his hard-fought loss to Derek Chisora by facing Filip Hrgovic at heavyweight. David Adeleye is also scheduled to fight, defending his English heavyweight title against Jeamie Tshikeva.

One day later on April 6, No Limit Boxing, Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions, and Amazon Prime host the return of Tim Tszyu, who faces Joey Spencer at super welterweight. He will be determined to rebound from his recent two-fight skid.

Then, on April 10, Eye of the Tiger Management and ESPN+ come together to host Dzmitry Asanau vs. Francesco Patera for the WBC Continental Americas lightweight title, and Mary Spencer's defense of her interim WBA women's super welterweight title against Ogleidis Suarez.

Afterward, April 12 sees Matchroom Boxing and DAZN book IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis and WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis in a title unification bout on a 9-fight card.

Is there more boxing in April?

Fortunately, there is. Seven days later on April 19 is another Matchroom Boxing and DAZN card. It is an under-the-radar, four-fight event headlined by Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain at super lightweight.

On the same day, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN welcome the unbeaten Gabriela Fundora, sister to Sebastian Fundora. She defends her undisputed women's flyweight title against Marilyn Badillo, while Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia clash at super welterweight in the co-headliner.

The next day on April 19, Boxxer and Sky Sports host the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron light heavyweight rematch, with Lee Cutler defending his WBC International Silver super welterweight title against Sam Eggington. Six days later, Boxxer and DAZN host a grudge match.

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will look to settle their bad blood in a middleweight war, with ex-KSI coach Viddal Riley challenging Cheavon Clarke for British cruiserweight gold.

